Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Midnight Black Saree At Leading News Conclave: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at a recent news conclave as she donned a gorgeous midnight black saree at the do

Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor

Opting for brown smokey eyes paired with a nude pink lip, the Bawaal actress completed her look with a bindi

The actress attended the India Today group news conclave, where she expressed her views on various topics

The actress confessed to advising to her younger sister Khushi to be mindful about the hate spread on social media. Khushi made her debut in the recent Netflix release, The Archies

This year, Janhvi only had a digital release in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

She also made an appearance in the song Heartthrob in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Next year looks loaded for Janhvi as she has Devara opposite Jr. NTR, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ulajh

