Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Midnight Black Saree At Leading News Conclave: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at a recent news conclave as she donned a gorgeous midnight black saree at the do
Instagram: Janhvi Kapoor
Opting for brown smokey eyes paired with a nude pink lip, the Bawaal actress completed her look with a bindi
The actress attended the India Today group news conclave, where she expressed her views on various topics
The actress confessed to advising to her younger sister Khushi to be mindful about the hate spread on social media. Khushi made her debut in the recent Netflix release, The Archies
This year, Janhvi only had a digital release in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video
She also made an appearance in the song Heartthrob in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Next year looks loaded for Janhvi as she has Devara opposite Jr. NTR, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ulajh
