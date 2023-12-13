Janhvi Kapoor Turns Mermaid In Aqua Crystal Draped Dress Worth ₹84 Lakh

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 13, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista. She has an ability carry any outfit with elegance and confidence.
Photo Via Instagram
Recently, Janhvi Kapoor played a muse to fashion designer Daniele Morena and picked a stunning outfit for her latest photoshoot.
Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor captioned, "deep waters."
Styled by Meagan Concessio, Janhvi Kapoor's dress is worth ₹87,68,114 lakh according to the official page of the brand.
According to the offical brand's page, the outfit worn by Janhvi Kapoor is called Aqua crystals draped dress.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her eye makeup bold and colourful.
Janhvi Kapoor wore her tresses open and opted for a wet hair look.
Janhvi Kapoor's makeup consisted of a black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of nude lipstick.
For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor added a necklace and some finger rings.