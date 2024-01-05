WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirupati Balaji Temple With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya |

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya kickstarted the New Year by offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Temple In Tirumala, Tirupati. Janhvi wore a traditional beige Kanjeevaram silk saree with a golden border. She accessorised her look with a stunning diamond necklace set. Shikhar on the other hand wore a white dhoti with upper cloth.

Watch the video below.

Actress #JanhviKapoor with her friend Shikhar Pahariya offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala Tirupati and sought the blessing of the Lord. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/WQ6C2d4GEt — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) January 5, 2024

She also shared a series of pictures of her look on Instagram.

Recently on the episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan season 8' Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial and with her answer, the actor confirmed that she is dating Shikhar. Karan said, "Name three people on your speed-dial list." Janhvi replied, "Papa, Khushu and Shiku."

The 'Dhadak' actress also opened up on dating actors and called it "chaotic". “Vanity is such a big part of this profession. I am extremely vain, this profession is where you need to be obsessed with yourself at all times. It consumes you. You need to be with someone who is okay to let you have your moments also. But I find with actors, they get very competitive and very weird," said Janhvi.

Janhvi has reportedly dated her 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khattar. She was then rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan after they were signed for ‘Dostana 2’ but parted ways after Kartik had a fallout with Karan Johar and the film got shelved.

For those unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. It is billed as a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. It is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Janhvi will also be seen in the film 'Devara' with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.