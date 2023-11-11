WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Can't Stop Smiling As She Attends Diwali Bash With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Several B-town celebrities attended a Diwali bash hosted by filmmaker and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, where they came dressed in stylish outfits. Janhvi Kapoor with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya stole the limelight on Friday night. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Janhvi was seen arriving at the party alone in a beautiful purple saree with sequin detailing on the border and a matching strappy blouse.

She opted for a minimal makeup look. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Shikhar, on the other hand, wore a black and maroon traditional ensemble.

The couple arrived on their own at the party but left together. Janhvi and Shikhar were seen in a conversation as he drove her back home.

They also smiled for the paps.

Read Also Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Enjoy Lunch Date In Mumbai

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect!The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)