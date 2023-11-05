Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Enjoy Lunch Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a lunch date with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
For the occasion, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in an easy-breezy red maxi dress.
Khushi Kapoor who is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, wore a white mini dress to the restaurant in Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting the restaurant in Mumbai. She kept her hair open and carried a white shoulder bag to complete her look.
Shikhar Pahariya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a brown shirt and blue denims.
Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde.
Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina, who is also her The Archies co-star was also seen at the lunch date on Sunday.