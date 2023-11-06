Janhvi Kapoor Blushes As She Leaves Diwali Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor attended Diwali bash hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra ta his residence in Mumbai on Sunday (November 5). Janhvi looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga and several pictures and videos of the actress are doing the rounds on social media.

While Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Shikhar Pahariya, arrived at the party separately, they were spotted exiting Manish's residence together in the same car. A video has gone viral in which Janhvi is seen coming out of the venue and blushing before entering Shikhar's car.

Take a look at the video here:

For the bash, Janhvi opted for a golden lehenga and blouse with plunging neckline. The actress accessorised her traditional look with jhumkas, a box clutch and statement rings. She left her hair open and opted for striking gold-hued makeup.

Other Bollywood celebrities who attended the Diwali bash were Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Disha Patani, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Janhvi and Shikhar's rumoured relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar have been making joint appearances at Bollywood parties. A few months back, he was also spotted accompanying Janhvi and her family as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Janhvi reportedly dated Shikhar before making her Bollywood debut. However, they broke up later. Once again, Janhvi has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with him.

Janhvi's upcoming projects

Janhvi, who was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, is gearing up for the release of films like Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars RajKummar Rao, her Telugu debut Devara with Jr NTR and Ulajh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)