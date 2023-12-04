 WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Seek Blessings Together At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday.

She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanied her for the prayers.

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a pink saree while Shikhar wore a white kurta.

Raghav Sharma, a temple priest, blessed her by giving a photograph of Baba Mahakal.

Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.

Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

