Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Blue Powersuit

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 02, 2023
On December 2nd, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos flaunting her #OOTD.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Janhvi Kapoor wrote as caption, "ceo of over thinking 💭 🥲"
Janhvi Kapoor is seen posing at her home in Mumbai in a blue powersuit.
Janhvi Kapoor's blue powersuit is from the fashion brand Helen Anthony. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani and Humaira Lakdawala.
Janhvi Kapoor's necklace was from the brand named ANMOL.
The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, kept her hair in loose curls.
For makeup, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a matte base and went for a flushed cheek look to ensure that her skin looked supple and hydrated.
Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut film with Devara - I, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jr. NTR in the lead.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Uljah.
