Janhvi Kapoor Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In Hot Pink Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 26, 2023
On November 26, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to several photos of herself.
Photo Via Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently in Kolkata, captioned the photos, "Kolkata with @kalyanjewellers_official."
For the event in Kolkata, Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a hot pink saree.
Janhvi Kapoor's saree was from the luxury clothing brand Atelier Shikaarbagh.
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut film with Devara - I, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Jr. NTR in the lead.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently said to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of the former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde.
Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter in the lead.
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Uljah.
