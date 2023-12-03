Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In Yellow Floral Saree As She Attends An Event In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 03, 2023
On December 3, Janhvi Kapoor attended an event in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever as she wore a yellow floral saree.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor's yellow saree is from the Indo-French luxury brand Atelier Shikaarbagh.
If you wish to include the saree in your collection, we have the price details for you. The Claire Printed French Chiffon saree from Atelier Shikaarbagh is worth ₹26,500.
Janhvi Kapoor added a necklace and a pair of bangles to complete her look.
Janhvi Kapoor kept her hair open and for makeup, she went w ith a dewy finish makeup base
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead.
Janhvi Kapoor has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara and Uljah in her pipeline.
Thanks For Reading!