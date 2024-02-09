Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Get A Sequel? Janhvi Kapoor's Cameo Sparks Rumours

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit the big screens today, February 9, 2024. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The film explores an impossible love story in the territory of artificial intelligence (AI).

Spoiler Alert!

Janhvi Kapoor has a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also hints at the film's sequel, which will be a love triangle between Janhvi, Shahid, and Kriti.

Unlike Kriti's robot character SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), Janhvi will be a human who meets Shahid's character, Aryan, at a coffee shop. The Dhadak actress reportedly has a cameo for 3 minutes. However, an official confirmation about the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel is yet to be announced by the makers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hosted a special screening of the film, which was graced by Mira Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ishaan Khatter, his girlfriend Chandni Bainz, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and others. It is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.