Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 5 Reasons To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is all set to hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The film explores an impossible love story in the territory of artificial intelligence (AI).

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the advance bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya are now open, and here are 5 major reasons why you should watch this film in theaters.

1. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's on-screen chemistry

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration on screen. The trailer also showcases the dynamic chemistry between the duo. This film will be a treat for their fans to witness the sizzling chemistry unfold on the big screen.

2. Shahid Kapoor's dance

Apart from his acting, Shahid Kapoor is known for his dancing prowess. The actor will be returning to the dance floor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after 8 long years, and one definitely can't miss it in the theaters. The makers have already given a glimpse of Kapoor dancing in the film's songs like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track.

3. Soundtrack of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

From romantic melodies to dance numbers, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has it all! Songs like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track have already emerged as hits amongst the audience.

4. Cast

Apart from Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, the cast of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar among others.

5. Kriti Sanon as a female robot

Kriti Sanon is the first female actor in Bollywood to portray a robot on the silver screen. She will be playing the role of Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, who falls in love with Aryan.