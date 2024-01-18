Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances 'Robot' Kriti Sanon In This Family Entertainer (WATCH)

The much-awaited trailer of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday (January 18) at a grand event in Mumbai. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi and others.

The trailer provides a sneak peek into a roller-coaster of emotions, laughter and an impossible love story. It weaves together elements of humour, romance and relatable family moments, creating a must-watch experience for audiences of all ages.

The trailer begins with Shahid and Kriti meeting and romancing overseas. He then brings her home to introduce her to her North Indian joint family members who are fascinated by Kriti's character and her adroit abilities.

The twist unfolds with Shahid's maternal aunt (Dimple Kapadia), a scientist, revealing that Kriti is a robot. Shahid grapples with the realisation, expressing disbelief in falling for a robot.

The trailer further shows Kriti questioning whether robots are devoid of feelings, adding a layer of complexity to their unconventional love story.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Prepared to tickle some funny bones, directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah said, “With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, we hope to tap back into the love-genre, sprinkled with lots of comedy for a perfect family watch during the valentine week. Working with Maddock and bringing this film to life has been a fantastic experience, making this one a truly memorable project.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan added, "At Maddock Films we take pride in bringing forward unique stories with mass connect be it Hindi Medium, Stree or Luka Chuppi and this time we look forward to bringing out a family entertainer with a great combination of romance and humour perfect for the valentine week. An impossible love story that has never been told before with a never seen before exciting pairing of Shahid-Kriti adding an extra layer of charisma and freshness to the world of romance."

This movie is schedule for a release, leading to Valentine, on February 9, 2024.