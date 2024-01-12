 Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNetizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

The first song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan was unveiled on Friday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to collaborate for the first time in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. On Friday, January 12, 2024, the makers unveiled the first track, a dance number titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the film. The song features Shahid and Kriti flaunting their dance moves.

However, netizens were quick enough to compare Kriti's blue saree look from Laal Peeli Akhiyaan to Deepika Padukone's look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's song Badtameez Dil, in which the latter donned a blue saree with a sequinned border from Manish Malhotra.

Unveiling the song, Kriti wrote on X, “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move and groove to the beats of #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan Song out now.”

Check out the song:

Read Also
Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over...
article-image

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neeraj Rajawat has penned the lyrics.

A user wrote, "The colors, the dance moves, the sets, remind me of the song 'badtameez dil' from the movie ' yeh Jawaani hai deewani'. Shahid and kriti rock." Another netizen added, "This song gives vibes of badtameez dil from dharavi." A third user said, "did remind of DP in badtameez dil from yjhd."

Take a look at netizens' reactions:

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also includes Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, The film is slated to release in cinemas on 9th February, 2024, during Valentine's week.

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film Gets Postponed, To Release In 2024
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Dua Lipa Dating Callum Turner After Breakup With Romain Gavras? Couple Spotted Kissing At...

Is Dua Lipa Dating Callum Turner After Breakup With Romain Gavras? Couple Spotted Kissing At...

Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

Annapoorani Controversy: BJP Leader T Raja Singh Demands Ban On Zee Studios, Says 'Apology Will Do...

Annapoorani Controversy: BJP Leader T Raja Singh Demands Ban On Zee Studios, Says 'Apology Will Do...

Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram With Fans At Sudarshan Theatre In...

Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram With Fans At Sudarshan Theatre In...