 Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over Their Chemistry In New Poster
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over Their Chemistry In New Poster

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over Their Chemistry In New Poster

Shahid and Kriti gave a glimpse of their sizzling and undeniable chemistry in the poster

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

The title of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming love story has finally been revealed by the makers. On Wednesday (January 10), the makers unveiled a motion poster of the film and revealed that it has been titled 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - An Impossible Love Story'. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Valentine's week.

Shahid and Kriti gave a glimpse of their sizzling and undeniable chemistry in the poster.

Sharing the poster on their official Instagram accounts, the actors wrote, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! 💕#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production."

Soon after the title was announced, fans flooded the comments esction with praises for the lead pair.

"Valentines week getting better," a fan commented, whereas other wrote, "It was an impossible love story and then sahid Kapoor came make it possible."

Another comment read, "Finally we got good news."

"Wait what!! Is @shahidkapoor coming on this Valentines with his super lovely romantic face to make our hearts go wada wao wao wao," wrote another user.

Read Also
11 New Bollywood Pairs To Watch Out For In 2024
article-image

This film promises fresh breath of air for youngsters and family audiences.

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid has returned in the genre of romance after Kabir Singh, which was released in June 2019.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over...

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's Love Story Titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Fans Gush Over...

Singer Sanam Puri To Marry Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe In Nagaland On January 11

Singer Sanam Puri To Marry Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe In Nagaland On January 11

Tamannaah Bhatia Endorses Banned Gambling Website 'Lotus365'; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia Endorses Banned Gambling Website 'Lotus365'; Video Goes Viral

Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Being Body Shamed: 'I Get Really Conscious, Try To Avoid Attending Events'

Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Being Body Shamed: 'I Get Really Conscious, Try To Avoid Attending Events'

'Main Tyaag Dunga': Pankaj Tripathi Hints At Taking Break From Acting Post Main Atal Hoon Release

'Main Tyaag Dunga': Pankaj Tripathi Hints At Taking Break From Acting Post Main Atal Hoon Release