 Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film Gets Postponed, To Release In 2024
Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film Gets Postponed, To Release In 2024

This film marks Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first on-screen collaboration together.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film Gets Postponed, To Release In 2024 | Photo Via Instagram

Makers of the upcoming untitled romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Tuesday announced the new release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Mark your calendars - Valentine Week!- Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024."

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra. Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres in October 2023, then it was shifted to December 7. Now it's set to release in Valentine's Week, February 9, 2024.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first look of the actors, and undoubtedly Kriti and Shahid looked super hot together. In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans' attention.

Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

