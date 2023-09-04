Kriti Sanon Reveals She Was Scolded By A Choreographer In Front Of 50 People: 'She Was Very Rude, I Started Crying'

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon recently recalled an incident from her initial days in the film industry when she was scolded by a choreographer as she struggled to get her walk right before a fashion show. The actress recently won a National Award for her performance in Mimi.

In one of her latest interviews, Kriti recalled her first fashion show where she 'messed up' the choreography.

"I have never worked with the choreographer again. She was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me," she told Curly Tales.

Kriti briefly worked as a model before becoming an actress. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. However, Kriti made her acting debut with Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen as Mata Sita in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film, also starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, hit the big screens in July 2023.

Kriti recently shared the Best Actress National Award with Alia Bhatt, who won it for the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. As the actress was declared the winner of the National Award for the Best Actress for Mimi last month, she took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, thanking all her near and dear ones, and her fans, for their unwavering support.

"Elated - Overwhelmed - Grateful.. Still sinking it in... Pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!" she wrote in her note.

Kriti will be next seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She also has her debut production, Do Patti, with Kajol. The actress is also all set to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in The Crew.

If media reports are to be believed, Kriti will also play the role of the actress Meena Kumari in her biopic, which will be directed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

