Kriti Sanon Parties Hard After Winning National Award For Mimi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Kriti Sanon hosted a party to celebrate her National Award win with her industry friends on Sunday.
Kriti Sanon donned a black outfit for the party.
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, singer Stebin Ben were also seen at the party.
Kriti Sanon celebrated her win with Mimi producer Dinesh Vijan, Manish Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, and Mukesh Chhabra.
Sai Tamhankar, who played the role of Shama in Mimi, was also a part of the party.
In Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate woman to a foreign couple.
"I'll always be your Mimi @laxman.utekar sir," wrote Kriti in her caption.
