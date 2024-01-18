Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Twin In Black At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Launch

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor arrived in style at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actors twinned in stylish black outfits. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs during the event

Shahid looked handsome in jeans, black t-shirt and a leather jacket

On the other hand, Kriti made heads turn in a strapless black dress which had a high-slit on the right

The event was also graced by Dinesh Vijan, who has produced Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Touted to be the 'biggest family entertainer of the year', Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Anuradha Sah

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and others

It is all set to hit the big screens on February 9, 2024, during Valentine's week

