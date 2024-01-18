Inside Prabhas, Shruti Haasan's Salaar Success Bash In Bengaluru

By: Sachin T | January 18, 2024
The makers of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire recently organised a bash in Bengaluru to celebrate the film's success
The party was attended by Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and other cast and crew of the blockbuster film
Hombale Films' Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan, is directed by Prashanth Neel
On January 18, the makers of Salaar treated fans with some inside pictures from the bash
In one of the photos, Prabhas is seen posing with the guests at High Ultra Lounge
Shruti is also seen posing with director Prashanth Neel and others at the star-studded event
The actress looked gorgeous in a golden and black outfit
The film is enjoying its blockbuster run in cinemas, with a roaring collection of more than Rs 725 crore globally
The success bash was the talk of the town as it was a true blue star affair