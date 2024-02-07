 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Censor Board Trims Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 36-Sec Long Kissing Scene
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to share the silver screen for the first time in the upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is scheduled to release on February 9. While their chemistry in the songs has already become the talk of the town, the Censor Board has finally struck and has asked the makers to trim a long kissing scene in the film.

As per the CBFC certificate, the kissing scene has been slashed by 25 per cent. The scene, which was originally 36-second-long has now been cut short by 9 seconds, hence, the scene which has now been retained is only 27-seconds-long.

Apart from the intimate scene, the makers have also been asked to change the word 'Daru' to 'Drink'.

With all the cuts and modifications, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has managed to secure a runtime of 2 hours 23 minutes and it has received a U/A certificate.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the debut of directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is set to depict a love story between a human and a robot, with Kriti playing the latter.

During the promotions, the actress did not shy away from heaping praise on her co-star Shahid, and she also admitted that she was initially nervous about working with him. However, as soon as they met, they were like a house on fire, and the off-screen camaraderie is evident in the trailer and songs of the film as well.

Shahid too will be seen playing a lover boy on screen after quite a long time, as the actor had been experimenting with grey characters of late.

