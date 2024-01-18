'Fans Haven't Seen Chemistry Like Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's In Last 10 Years', Claims Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Producer

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's quirky love story, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was finally released by the makers on Thursday at a grand event for the media and their fans. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced Dinesh Vijan, the film will see Shahid play a human who is in love with Kriti, playing a robot named Sifra.

It has been a long time since fans of Shahid Kapoor saw him do an out-and-out love story, and the actor revealed that it was one of the reasons why he decided to come on board Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. "Love stories are a quintessential part of the Hindi film genre but I feel we have somewhere forgotten them of late. So I was very eager when I got this offer to do a love story after so long and too with an element of newness to it. I believe romance is the most difficult genre to crack, but it is also very fulfilling and rewarding. The script of this film clicked with me and the moment I realised it could satiate my hunger for doing a love story while also giving something new to my fans, I said yes," he shared.

Kriti revealed that she was supposed to do a film with Shahid 8 years ago, but it could not pan out due to some reason. "I feel there's a right time for everything and our time has finally come. I've always admired Shahid as an artist and he was probably the first actor about whom I was nervous before the shoot began. But when we met and started doing the scenes, there was no awkwardness between us and we were like a house on fire! I keep telling him that we look really good together and we should do one more film in which one of us does not have to be a robot," she quipped.

Kriti also opened up on how it was challenging for her to play the robot, Sifra. "In the past, whatever films have been made about robots, we have seen them behave in a very robotic way. But that's not the thing with Sifra. She is a very advanced form of robot, who is almost human, but not human. It was indeed difficult to strike the balance between showing emotions and restraining them, because, for Sifra, it's a very thin line," she explained.

Shahid assured the viewers that all their questions will be answered when they watch the film. "I believe it's the job of films and filmmakers to show the audience what they don't see around them in real life. And you might have a lot of queries after watching the trailer that how can a man fall in love with a robot, how can they have a physical relationship as well, but I promise all these questions will be answered when the film releases," he said.

During the trailer launch, producer Dinesh Vijan shared the story of how he got Shahid and Kriti on board Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. "It's been a decade since we saw Shahid play a lover boy on screen. He is such a good-looking man but he keeps picking roles which make him look bad, or rather, grey. So I just grabbed the opportunity and Shahid, being the greedy actor he is, readily agreed to do the film," he shared.

"We then thought that we need an actress who would look perfect playing a robot on screen -- someone who looks flawless and has the perfect features, and who better than Kriti Sanon for that?" he added.

Vijan promised that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya would give Bollywood a much-loved pair. "This film is very special because it is a crazy thought but it is also interesting. Shahid and Kriti literally have an electrifying chemistry in the film. I can guarantee that you haven't seen chemistry like this on screen in the last 10 years," he gushed.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the silver screens on February 9, 2024.