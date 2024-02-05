Kriti Sanon Beats Monday Blues In ₹1.9 Lakh White Floral Wrap Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 05, 2024
Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and her back-to-back promotional looks are a treat to the eyes.
On Monday, Kriti Sanon stepped out in a white ruched floral mini wrap dress from the brand Magda Butrym.
Kriti Sanon's dress costs ₹1,94,308 and features a halterneck design. It also has a wrap-around effect around the arms to give an off-shoulder look.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon wore a matching white colour pointed toe mules from the same brand which is priced at ₹78,581.
For accessories, Kriti Sanon opted for a golden heart drop earrings.
For makeup, Kriti Sanon opted for a dewy base that consisted of rosy cheeks, purple shimmmery eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, and a pink glossy lip.
Kriti Sanon kept her hair in a sleek high ponytail with middle-partition that beautifully framed her face.
