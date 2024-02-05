Nora Fatehi Birthday: From Working In Hookah Lounge To Being An Entrepreneur, Unknown Facts Of The Actress

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 05, 2024
Nora Fatehi celebrates her 32nd birthday on February 6, 2024. On this occasion, here are some unseen facts about the Street Dancer 3D actress.
Photo Via Instagram
During the initial days of her career, Nora Fatehi worked at a Hookah lounge, where she honed her dancing skills.
The Dilbar star is not a trained dancer, she learnt the art of dancing by practicing on her own.
Born in 1992, Nora Fatehi was raised in Canada, and is of Moroccan descent.
Nora Fatehi came to India with just ₹5000 in her pocket.
Nora Fatehi used to teach dance in the early stages of her career and Disha Patani has been one of her student.
Nora Fatehi is also an entrepreneur and owns her fashion line named ‘Nora Fatehi by Vesimi’.
Nora Fatehi's first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was close to her high school.
