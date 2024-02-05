7 Interesting Things About Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Grammy-Winning Band Shakti

By: Sachin T | February 05, 2024
India shone at the Grammy Awards 2024 with five Indian musicians, including Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia, picking up the award at a star-studded ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Shakti, a fusion music band comprising Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, won the 2024 Grammy Award for best global music album for This Moment, which released in June 2023
Shakti was formed by guitarist John McLaughlin, violin player L Shankar, Zakir Hussain and TH Vikku Vinayakram in 1973
The band was reformed in 2020 and now it also features V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan
On June 2023, the bans released its first album in 46 years, This Moment, which now bagged a Grammy Award
The band represents a fusion of Hindustani and Carnatic music traditions in addition to fusing American and Indian music
Other albums released by the band are Shakti with John McLaughlin, A Handful of Beauty and Natural Elements
According to media reports, the music group toured fairly extensively from 1975 to 1977
In the early days, the band was known as Turiyananda Sangit