Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 09, 2024

The screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was held in Mumbai on Thursday night, ahead of its release on Friday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

While Shahid looked handsome in black, Kriti kept it casual in a black corset top with olive green cargo pants

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput was among the first ones to arrive for the screening

Shahid's mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter also reached the venue to support the star

Veteran actor and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was accompanied by wife Supriya Pathak and Shahid's half-siblings

It was not just the Kapoor family at the screening but Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon too dropped by to hype her sister's film

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous as she attended the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in which she surprisingly plays a cameo

Janhvi was accompanied by Tanisha Santoshi, the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi

Soon-to-be married lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani walked hand-in-hand at the screening

Shahid's best friend and bro Kunal Kemmu looked handsome as he posed for the paps at the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too marked his attendance at the event

