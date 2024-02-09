Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | February 09, 2024
The screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was held in Mumbai on Thursday night, ahead of its release on Friday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
While Shahid looked handsome in black, Kriti kept it casual in a black corset top with olive green cargo pants
Shahid's wife Mira Rajput was among the first ones to arrive for the screening
Shahid's mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter also reached the venue to support the star
Veteran actor and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was accompanied by wife Supriya Pathak and Shahid's half-siblings
It was not just the Kapoor family at the screening but Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon too dropped by to hype her sister's film
Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous as she attended the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in which she surprisingly plays a cameo
Janhvi was accompanied by Tanisha Santoshi, the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi
Soon-to-be married lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani walked hand-in-hand at the screening
Shahid's best friend and bro Kunal Kemmu looked handsome as he posed for the paps at the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too marked his attendance at the event
