 Sanya Malhotra Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Too Young To Have Left Us So Soon'
Sanya Malhotra condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wresting drama "Dangal".

According to Bhatnagar's family, the 19-year-old actor was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

She was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

article-image

Malhotra, who played the grown-up version of Babita Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie, remembered Bhatnagar in a post on her Instagram Stories.

"I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family," the actor wrote.

article-image

Bhatnagar was a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city.

The young actor became a prominent face after appearing in "Dangal", the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

The movie also featured Zaira Wasim as young Geeta while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder version. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat, the father of Geeta and Babita.

article-image

Bhatnagar's death was also condoled by director Tiwari and Khan's production house Aamir Khan Productions.

