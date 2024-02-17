 Babita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't Believe It'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBabita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't Believe It'

Babita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't Believe It'

Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19 in Delhi.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, Suhani Bhatnager passed away at the age of 19 in Delhi. She gained popularity after she portrayed the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Just a while ago, Babita took to her social media handle and reacted to Suhani's death news. She wrote in Hindi, "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it, shocked by this news!! May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet and may the entire family and fans have the courage to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti 🙏"

Check it out:

Read Also
'Wish This Is A Rumour': Zaira Wasim Expresses Shock On Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death
article-image
Read Also
Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari REACTS To Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Absolutely Shocking &...
article-image

Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, as her parents confirmed. Her father told India Today that two months ago, she started experiencing swelling in her hands. At first, they considered it normal, but the swelling later spread to her other hand and then her entire body.

"Despite consulting several doctors, her illness remained unidentified. About 11 days ago, Suhani was admitted to AIIMS, where tests revealed that she had dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. The only treatment for this disease is steroids. After receiving steroids, her body's immune system was affected, and her immunity weakened," said her father.

Read Also
Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19
article-image

She passed away on Friday evening after her lungs weakened, which caused her difficulty breathing. Reportedly, Suhani had contracted an infection in the hospital due to her immunity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't...

Babita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Can't Stop Blushing As They Head To Goa For Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Can't Stop Blushing As They Head To Goa For Wedding

CBI Asks Court To Stop Release Of Movie On Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

CBI Asks Court To Stop Release Of Movie On Indrani Mukerjea, Accused Of Killing Her Daughter

Ayesha Takia: 7 Hottest Looks Of The 'Wanted' Actress That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

Ayesha Takia: 7 Hottest Looks Of The 'Wanted' Actress That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

'Wish This Is A Rumour': Zaira Wasim Expresses Shock On Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death

'Wish This Is A Rumour': Zaira Wasim Expresses Shock On Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death