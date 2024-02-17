Babita Phogat REACTS To Death Of Suhani Bhatnagar Who Played Her Younger Self In Dangal: 'Can't Believe It'

In a shocking turn of events, Suhani Bhatnager passed away at the age of 19 in Delhi. She gained popularity after she portrayed the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Just a while ago, Babita took to her social media handle and reacted to Suhani's death news. She wrote in Hindi, "It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it, shocked by this news!! May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet and may the entire family and fans have the courage to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti 🙏"

Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, as her parents confirmed. Her father told India Today that two months ago, she started experiencing swelling in her hands. At first, they considered it normal, but the swelling later spread to her other hand and then her entire body.

"Despite consulting several doctors, her illness remained unidentified. About 11 days ago, Suhani was admitted to AIIMS, where tests revealed that she had dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. The only treatment for this disease is steroids. After receiving steroids, her body's immune system was affected, and her immunity weakened," said her father.

She passed away on Friday evening after her lungs weakened, which caused her difficulty breathing. Reportedly, Suhani had contracted an infection in the hospital due to her immunity.