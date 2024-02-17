'Wish This Is A Rumour': Zaira Wasim Expresses Shock On Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death

On Saturday morning, Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19. She was known for her role as child Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was released in 2016.

Zaira Wasim, who also played the role of younger version of Aamir's on-screen daughter Geeta Phogat, expressed shock on her co-star Suhani's sudden demise.

Talking to Bombay Times, Zaira said she still cannnot believe it. "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent," said Wasim.

She added, "She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.”

Suhani's father, Puneet Bhatnagar, told the media that his daughter suffered from a rare disease called dermatomyositis and was given steroids, which was the only cure to her condition, which weakened her immunity.

"As a result, she had an infection, her lungs weakened and were filled with water, making it difficult for her to breathe. She died on Friday," said Puneet.

Suhani's cremation reportedly took place on February 17 at Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.