 Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi
Suhani's last rites will take place in Faridabad on Saturday

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away on Saturday in Delhi. She was only 19 years old.

According to a report in Jagran, the actress fractured her leg some time ago and the medications she took during treatment had a side effect on her. Reportedly, her body began to accumulate fluid and that is said to be the reason of her untimely demise.

Suhani was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for quite some time for treatment. Her last rites will take place in Faridabad on Saturday.

Suhani was praised for her performance in Dangal. After working with Aamir, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim in the film, she featured in a couple of TV commercials.

However, she decided to take a break from acting to focus on her studies.

Suhani was not quite active on Instagram. Her last Instagram post is from November 2021, which featured a couple of selfies. Before that, she used to often share photos and videos of herself.

She has 20.9K followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. Suhani had also posted several pictures with her Dangal co-stars.

