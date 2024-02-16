TV Actress & Producer Kavita Chaudhary Dies Of Heart Attack In Amritsar

Television actress Kavita Chaudhary, best known for the playing the role of an IPS officer in Doordarshan's Udaan, passed away on Thursday (February 15) after suffering a heart attack.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Kavita breathed her last in Amritsar. Her last rites were performed on Friday morning.

Kavita gained popularity after starring in several TV shows on Doordarshan in 1980s and 1990s. She had been a part of shows like Your Honour, Apradhi Kaun!, and IPS Diaries.

Kavita was the younger sister of police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who was the second woman officer in Indian Police Service (IPS) in India. Reportedly, Kavita made the show Udaan on the life of her sister. The show aired from 1989 to 1991. It was re-telecast on Doordarshan during COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides being a part of TV shows, Kavita is remembered for playing Lalitaji in popular Surf commercials.

1989 :: Kavita Chaudhary as IPS Officer During Shooting of TV Serial Udaan#RIP pic.twitter.com/kK6Qy8rYym — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 16, 2024

A report in Indian Express stated that Kavita was Anang Desai, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher and Govind Namdev's batchmate at National School of Drama.

Anang Desai informed the news portal that Kavita had cancer a few years ago, however, she didn't want people to know about it. "I spoke to her about fifteen days ago when she was in Mumbai, she was not keeping too well. Kavita’s nephew informed me about her death this morning," he added.