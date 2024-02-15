 RRR Cinematographer Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure In Secunderabad
Senthil Kumar had reportedly taken a break from work to take care of his wife

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's wife Roohi passed away on Thursday (February 15) due to health-related issues. According to several media reports, Roohi was undergoing treatment since the last few days. She breathed her last at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad due to multiple organ failure.

Senthil Kumar had taken a break from work to take care of his wife.

Reports also stated that Roohi's last rites will take place at 9 am on Friday at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Roohi was a Yoga instructor and had reportedly worked with actress Anushka Shetty. She also headed the Hyderabad division of Bharat Thakur’s Yoga classes.

Senthik Kumar and Roohi tied the knot in June 2009.

Roohi had over 4,000 followers on Instagram and her bio on the photo and video-sharing platform read, "Yoga Exponent since 2003. Teacher for 20 years. Yoga Pandit 200RYT. YogA Acarya 500RYT. Celebrity Coach. Corporate Trainer. Wellness Expert."

She was quite active on social media and used to often share photos with her family.

Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar is known for his frequent collaborations with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He has worked for notable films like Sye, Chatrapathi, Yamadonga, Arundhati, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR among others.

