Is Jawan 2 On Cards? Sanya Malhotra Spills The Beans | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, and the film went on to become the third Bollywood film in 2023 to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, and Sunil Grover, among others. The film is directed by Atlee.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sanya talked about a second installment of her Jawan and said that as an audience, she would like to see an extended version as well, and she hopes that the makers come out with it. I hope they come out of it." Sanya continued, "If not that, I hope they make Jawan 2 and cast me in it."

In Jawan, Sanya was seen playing the role of Dr. Eeram.

Recently, Shah Rukh also hinted at Jawan 2. A fan asked him on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe (Why aren't you doing a deal with Kaali).. I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!"

Shah Rukh replied, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon (I have taken the black money from Kaali and watch how I bring back those from Swiss banks as well...just waiting for the visa). Ha ha!!!" Kaali was played by Vijay Sethupathi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)