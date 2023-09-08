Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH) | Photo Via Instgram.

The much-anticipated film Jawan was finally released in theaters on Thursday. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Sanya, who plays the role of Dr. Eeram in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai, to watch her movie and to witness the audience's reactions. Now, an inside video shows the Dangal actress grooving to the film's Zinda Banda in the cinema hall while the audience kept cheering and clapping while watching the movie.

Check out the video:

Earlier, Sanya shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle, in which, she is seen dressed as her character in Dangal. She is doing the signature pose of Shah Rukh at a big stadium, with Mitwa from SRK's film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in the background.

"Dangal se Jawan take. Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai," she captioned the video.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan has now crossed a gross collection of ₹129.6 crore worldwide, this is the biggest opening any Hindi film has had until now.

