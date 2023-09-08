 Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH)

Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH)

Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Dr. Eeram in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH) | Photo Via Instgram.

The much-anticipated film Jawan was finally released in theaters on Thursday. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Sanya, who plays the role of Dr. Eeram in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai, to watch her movie and to witness the audience's reactions. Now, an inside video shows the Dangal actress grooving to the film's Zinda Banda in the cinema hall while the audience kept cheering and clapping while watching the movie.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing &...
article-image

Earlier, Sanya shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle, in which, she is seen dressed as her character in Dangal. She is doing the signature pose of Shah Rukh at a big stadium, with Mitwa from SRK's film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in the background.

"Dangal se Jawan take. Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai," she captioned the video.

Read Also
With ₹75 Cr, Shah Rukh Khan Breaks His Own Record As Jawan Beats Pathaan On Day 1 At Box Office
article-image

Directed by Atlee, Jawan has now crossed a gross collection of ₹129.6 crore worldwide, this is the biggest opening any Hindi film has had until now.

Read Also
Sanya Malhotra Watches Jawan At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy, Shares Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Attend Grand Premiere Of OTT Show Kaala

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Attend Grand Premiere Of OTT Show Kaala

Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH)

Jawan: Sanya Malhotra Dances To Zinda Banda In Theatre While Watching Her Film (WATCH)

Times When Akshay Kumar Played Real-Life Heroes On-screen

Times When Akshay Kumar Played Real-Life Heroes On-screen

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans Who Poured Milk On Jawan Poster, Netizens Strongly REACT: 'Don't Waste...

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans Who Poured Milk On Jawan Poster, Netizens Strongly REACT: 'Don't Waste...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Wish For Asha Bhosle On Her 90th Birthday: 'Aapka Sangeet Mein...

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Wish For Asha Bhosle On Her 90th Birthday: 'Aapka Sangeet Mein...