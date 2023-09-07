Sanya Malhotra Watches Jawan At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy, Shares Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, Jawan, has finally been released in the cinemas today. The action-thriller stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani among others. It is directed by Atlee.

A few hours back, Sanya, who plays a significant role in Jawan, was spotted at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai to watch her own film. Dressed in a blue and white shirt, the actress reviewed the movie and said, "I am very happy. Please go watch the film, and I hope you all love it as much as I do. I had a great time, and I think this film is an emotion. I believe you all will like it."

Further, Sanya also shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh and called it a 'dream come true.' Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has also played a special cameo in Jawan.

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to houseful theatres and fan celebrations as the audience headed to catch the 6am show. Shah Rukh Khan also thanked fans for giving love to Jawan. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theaters and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.”

Talking about Sanya's work front, the actress will star next in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

