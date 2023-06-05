Sanya Malhotra was asked to undergo jaw surgery to alter her appearance while being cast for Dangal |

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who is currently basking in the success of her film Kathal, revealed that during her early days as an artist, she was asked to undergo the knife in order to alter her appearance.

Sanya, who marked her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, told an entertainment portal that she was asked to get jaw surgery done before coming onboard the film. Sanya played the role of wrestler Babita Phogat in the film. Sanya revealed that she was stunned by the suggestion and stated that she is very happy with her body.

Celebrating a father's hard work, grit, and love behind uplifting his daughters in a world made for men, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was one of the highest-grossing movies. Earning Rs 2,024 crore worldwide, the movie was inspired by the life of Mahaveer Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released on 23 December 2016.

Sanya's latest release Kathal, helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.

In the coming months, Sanya will be seen film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and in the biopic Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw.