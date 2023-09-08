With ₹75 Cr, Shah Rukh Khan Breaks His Own Record As Jawan Beats Pathaan On Day 1 At Box Office |

With early morning shows across India, and cinema halls going housefull, Shah Rukh Khan's magnum opus Jawan has become the biggest opener at the box office in the history of Indian cinema. The actor beat his own movie Pathaan, which was released in January this year. As per reports, Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on Day 1, which is Rs 18 crore more than Pathaan (Rs 57 Crore). Apparently, the Hindi version itself minted Rs 65 crore while the remaining Rs 10 crore were aided by Tamil and Telugu versions.

PVR-INOX Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI, "Out of the 10 lakh capacity on opening day, we've sold about 25 percent of the tickets, which is like 2.5 lakh tickets sold for Thursday across PVR INOX (screens). It is a very big number and early estimates suggest that it can be bigger than 'Pathaan'.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a sweet message for fans. "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan," he wrote.

The actor also acknowledged his fans who thronged Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 a.m. to watch the first-day-first-show. He wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

Jawan has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics. Directed by Atlee, it stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have a cameo. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Riddhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

