Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As Daughter Raha Turns 1: 'You Make Everyday Feel Like Yummy Piece Of Cake' (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 6, 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby daughter turned one year old. On this occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress penned an emotional note to her little one on her social media handle.

Alia wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."

Check it out:

In the photos, Raha can be seen playing with a cake, next photo shows, Alia-Ranbir and their baby girl holding a flower in their hand.

Meanwhile, earlier, during a virtual interaction with fans on Zoom, Ranbir revealed that Raha's first birthday would be an intimate affair. He shared, “She is going to turn one-year-old and we are going to have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins. So, looking forward to that."

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 in Mumbai which was an intimate ceremony.