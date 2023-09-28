 Alia Bhatt Wishes 'Love' Ranbir Kapoor With Heartfelt Birthday Post, Teases His 'Secret' Instagram Account
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday on Thursday surrounded by his near and dear ones. And among the first ones to wish him was none other than his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, who is head over heels in love with him. She also shared a slew of unseen pictures of the actor.

Alia took to her Instagram handle to drop some mushy pictures of the two from their many vacations, and added some unseen photos from their wedding to the post too.

She penned a heartfelt note for her husband and along with that, also dropped a hint about his much-talked-about 'secret' Instagram account.

"My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical," she wrote.

article-image

Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir

Ranbir's mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor gave a glimpse into his birthday celebrations and wished her son on his special day.

"Birthday celebration with my most special," she wrote, along with photos of two cakes. While one cake had Alia and Ranbir's wedding picture next to it, another one had, "Happy Birthday Raha's Dad' written on it.

Neetu also shared another photo of Ranbir and wrote, "Happy birthday. Feel grateful for this special human being".

article-image

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable childhood picture of the birthday boy with their late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. "Happy happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter & happiness! I promise to bug you forever..."

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his next, titled 'Animal'. The film is set to show him in a never-seen-before avatar.

On his birthday, the makers released the teaser of the film, and it showed the murky dynamics between a father, played by Anil Kapoor, and his son, Ranbir.

Animal is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023.

article-image

