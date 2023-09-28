Watch Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Seeks Anil Kapoor's Validation In This Murky Father-Son Thriller

After months of wait and anticipation, the makers of the upcoming film 'Animal' finally dropped its teaser on Thursday, on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. Within minutes of the teaser going live, fans of the actor went into a tizzy, seeing him in a totally new avatar.

Ranbir's Animal had been in the making for quite some time now, and despite several leaked pictures and videos from the sets of the film, the makers have made sure to keep the main plot of the film under wraps.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and a menacing Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in the film.

Watch Animal teaser

The teaser that was dropped by the makers on Thursday manages to convey the raw power, intrigue, and wild nature of the film.

It begins with Ranbir taking a stroll with lover Rashmika Mandanna, who hopes he would never turn out to be like his father. While Ranbir refuses to hear a word against his father, the teaser shows glimpses of the toxic relationship that he shares with his dad, Anil Kapoor.

As the teaser progresses, it shows Ranbir setting out in a total baddie avatar, in a quest to seek the ultimate validation from his father.

The actor can be seen going all guns blazing and by the looks of it, the film will have a lot of bloodshed and some never-seen-before action sequences.

The teaser ends with a glimpse of Bobby Deol as the villain, and he surely looks as fierce as ever.

About Animal

Animal is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 1, 2023. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 11, but it was pushed due to pending post-production work and dubbing.

Animal has been helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has the blockbuster Kabir Singh to his credit.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, and it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

