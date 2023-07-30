Does Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Have A Nazi Connection? Leaked Photo Sparks Debate

After the massive success of 'Brahmastra' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', actor Ranbir Kapoor is now all set to surprise his fans once again with a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming film 'Animal'. While details about the film have been strictly kept under wraps, a leaked picture from the set has gone viral, creating a stir on the internet.

Certain symbols and gestures in the leaked photo have an uncanny resemblance with Adolf Hitler's Nazi reign during the World War II, and fans are concerned if the film is treading the same path as Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal'.

'Bawaal', starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has sparked a major controversy after the film showed the lead couple drawing comparisons between their lives and the holocaust.

Photo from Animal set leaked online

A black and white photo from the sets of 'Animal' has now gone viral on the internet in which two men can be seen standing in front of a swastika symbol, akin to the official sign of Nazism during World War II.

The two men also have their arms raised in front of them, and it has an eerie resemblance with the 'Hail Hitler' gesture that was a common greeting practice in Hitler's regime.

As soon as the photo went viral, it sparked a debate online, with most of the people convinced that it is not the Nazi symbol but the Hindu swastika in the background. However, they expressed concern over the hand gesture.

"Not the swastik but the nazi salute is what worries me," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Why is bollywood unnecessarily trying to squeeze in WW2 related aspects into every storyline. It's not our history to talk about".

'Animal' is scheduled to release on December 1.

What is the Bawaal controversy?

After 'Bawaal' released on July 21, several dialogues in the film were labelled 'tone-deaf' and the makers were criticised for using references of Adolf Hitler, Auschwitz concentration camp and the infamous gas chamber to build up a love story in the film.

Janhvi's character Nisha can be heard saying to Varun's Ajju, "Har rishta apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai" (Every relationship has its own Auschwitz). In another scene, she tells him, "We all are a bit like Hitler".

The film caused a massive uproar, with everyone, right from the Israeli embassy to Jewish human rights body, voicing their dissent over the insensitive portrayal of the holocaust.

