Ranbir Kapoor's Animal To Clash With Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur On Dec 1

Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11, but it was later revealed by the director that the film will now release on December 1.

Animal was facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Not to mention there was also Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone (Netflix). That being said, Ranbir’s film will now lock horns with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Talking about Animal's postponement, director Sandeep said that the only reason to do so is due to quality. He said, “There are seven songs in the film and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages, and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released I don't want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time and there's no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1."

The makers of Animal unveiled the official teaser. The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee. Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible.