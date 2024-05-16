Ankush Bahuguna's Purple & Pink Eyebrows Steal The Show At Cannes 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 16, 2024
Ankush Bahuguna has made history by becoming the first Indian male beauty influencer to grace red carpet of Cannes Film Festival this year.
Embracing Indian culture at the biggest film event, the influencer adorned a traditional purple kurta and pants by Torani, complemented with a long coat and floral scarf.
With over 1 million followers on Instagram, the creator exuded an aura of elegance in his ethnic ensemble. The long coat featured vibrant floral embroidery and heart-shaped polka dots.
In addition to his fashionable looks, the influencer further enhanced his features by adding purple and pink coloured eyebrows, resembling the hues of his attire.
The natural makeup look and a subtle touch of colourful brows brought attention to his eyes, complementing the overall aesthetic of the ensemble.
Ankush's impeccable apperance at the Cannes was curated by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi. With precision and flair, the male creator has proudly represented South Asia beauty and talent on the global platform.
The beauty creator has broken stereotypes by showcasing his stunning ethic fashion and makeup look at the grand film gala. His unique approach is setting a new standards in the world of fashion and makeup. Furthermore, the artist is poised to start his journey in the acting industry.