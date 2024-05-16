Cannes 2024 Day 2: Who Wore What On The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 16, 2024

The Cannes Film Festival Day 2 kicked off on Wednesday, where Indian entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar made her dazzling debut on the red carpet. She donned a mint green ensemble by designer Elio Abou Fayssal, styled with sparkling diamond jewellery.

Greta Gerwig, the esteemed US Director and Jury President at Cannes, graced the event in a sexy red bodycon dress by Armani Prive. The attire boasted of a plunging neckline and floor-length hemline.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has been serving looks after looks. She exuded grace and elegance at Cannes Day 2 in a shimmery gown by Dior. Her fashionable look was perfectly accessorized by Tiffany & Co. jewels.

French model Iris Mittenaere stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a stunning black gown. The sheer dress with a thigh-high slit was adorned with a dramatic golden thorn embellishment that caught everyone's attention.

Stars are loving the black and golden moment at Cannes. Actress Eva Green opted for a black full-sleeved gown from Balmain, embellished with an intricate golden pattern.

The powerful duo, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, rocked the red carpet in black and white fashion. Chris wore a white shirt with a matching blazer, paired with black trousers. Elsa looked gorgeous in a black gown by Armani Prive.

British model and actress Naomi Campbell turned heads on the red carpet in a vintage black gown from Channel SS96 couture collection. The dress featured pear straps and a sheer sequin pattern.

