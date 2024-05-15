Cannes Film Festival 2024 Day 1: Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig Shine On Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 15, 2024

Challenging her old-money aesthetic at the Cannes 2024 red carpet, Meryl Streep opted for a chic look with a white and blue pantsuit. She was honoured with the Honorary Palme d'Or at the gala

X App | Festival de Cannes

This look is ICONIC! Urvashi Rautela delivered the perfect Pink moment at the Cannes. The vibrant pink gown features a sexy corset and high slit paired with net gloves and dramatic ruffled sleeves. The gemstone headband adds an elegant touch to the look.

Instagram | Urvashi Rautela

One of the best-dressed celebs at the Cannes red carpet day 1 has to be Araya Hargate. The Thai beauty donned a black velvet vintage Balmain gown and Boucheron accessories.

X App | Natasha_aleth

Breaking record at Cannes with her longest trail, Indian actress Deepti Sadhwani stunned the red carpet in a strapless orange gown with a ruffle orange cape.

Instagram | Deepti Sadhwani

Anya Taylor oozed a chic and sexy look at the event. She wore a white maxi dress by Jacquemus' latest bridal collection featuring petal details paired with a big hat.

X App | SaintdoII

Greta Gerwig, Jury president at the Cannes, donned a Saint Laurent dress with a plunging neckline and sleek hairstyle.

X App | Gerwigupdates

Looking absolute goddess on the red carpet, Helena Christensen wore a Vivienne Westwood white gown. The hair with bow detail and diamond jewellery completed the look beautifully.

X App | Linda

Eva Green looked stunning in an Armani Prive S/S 16 Couture gown at the film festival day 1. The black and white dress was complemented with red dangling earrings.

X App | Whenat_

Lea Seydoux aced the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown. The all-silver moment was perfectly styled with a diamond necklace and silver heels.

X App | Badpostseydoux

Heidi Klum made heads turn in Saiid Kobeisy's red statement gown at the Cannes red carpet. The look was styled with diamond jewellery and glittery heels.

X App | Linda

Lily Gladstone, who is also a Jury member at the Cannes, graced the red carpet in a sequined Gucci gown that featured a V-neckline.

X App | Lily Gladstone Updates

