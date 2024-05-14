List Of Indian Celebrities Attending Cannes Film Festival 2024

By: Rahul M | May 14, 2024
Bollywood actress and gorgeous diva, Mrunal Thakur, will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Cannes's regular attendee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will once again be gracing the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her red-carpet debut at Cannes this year.
Kiara Advani will be representing India by being a part of the Women in Cinema Gala and debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
The talk of the town for her role in Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari, is all set to walk the carpet at Cannes. The internet cannot wait for her glimpse.
Diipa Khosla, an Indian entrepreneur and an international fashion icon, is ready to debut her first red carpet walk at Cannes.
Though Niharika NM has walked the red carpet of Cannes over the last few years, this will mark her third year!
