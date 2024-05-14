Kiara Advani To Represent India At Cannes 2024: Her Looks That Are Worth The Film Gala Fashion

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 14, 2024
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut this year. According to Variety, she will represent India at the Red Sea International Film Festival Panel.
Kiara's red ballroom corset gown effortlessly flaunted her beauty and stole the limelight at an award show event in Mumbai
The Kabir Singh actress is sure to make heads turn at Cannes red carpet with her exquisite and exceptional fashion sense. Pairing this ice blue thing-high slit dress with diamond jewellery is worth Cannes fashion.
Kiara oozes elegance and beauty in the flowy floral gown by Gauri & Nainika. This strapless dress would easily grab eyeballs at the red carpet
Our desi girls love to represent Indian culture on the international platform by embracing ethnicity with modernity. Dazzling in this velvet mustard yellow lehenga, by designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara is a true fashion icon
Adorning thigh-high slit dresses at events is her fashion style. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor donned a ensemble by Labourjoisie at an award show in 2019
Looking gorgeous in green, she looks breathtaking in this attire that features pastel floral pattern and delicate neckline.