'It Was Uncalled For': Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Strongly Reacts After Fan Throws Object At Her On Stage (VIDEO)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has strongly reacted after a person threw things at her during a literary event in Quetta. On Instagram, the Raees actress shared a video from the event and said that what happened at the event was 'unacceptable'.

Criticising the behaviour of the person who threw random objects at her, Mahira wrote, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation."

She added, "But hear me out - While we were on our way back someone said 'After this we won’t have an event here.' I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement - the way they know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000."

The actress further explained why more such events should happen in Pakistan cities. "Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot.. lots of could haves and should haves. What I do feel strongly about is that - we NEED more events such as these in more cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens."

Mahira concluded her post by mentioning, "People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other (which lacks), unity (which lacks even more).. it will all flourish! I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched. I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. 🙏🏼 There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah."

The actress played the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees. For those unversed, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. Mahira couldn't not promote the film in India and she has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban.

However, the Mumbai High Court recently lifted the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists in India.