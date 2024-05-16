Deepika Padukone Vs Urvashi Rautela: Who Donned Pink Ruffled Gown Better At Cannes?

By: Manisha Karki | May 16, 2024
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her grand entry at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She donned a dramatic pink ruffled sleeves gown by designer Khaled and Marwan at the red carpet.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
While on the other hand, many compared her look with Deepika Padukone's debut look in 2018, where she wore a fushia pink gown by Ashi Studio with a dramatic train.
Photo courtesy: Deepika Padkone Instagram
The Piku star added the drama to the look with purple heels, emerald jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, an updo hair and a bold eye makeup which won many hearts at the red carpet.
Photo courtesy: Deepika Padkone Instagram
Urvashi felt a little dull in comparision with Deepika on the look. She did not retire her A-game for the appearances at the festival.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Talking about her glamorous pink look, she wore a mid-thigh slit, teamed with paired lace gloves, with similar studs. The only thing that looked amazing was her traditional style hairdo with embroidered headband.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Both the beauties Urvashi and Deepika left no stone unturn in showcasing their best foot forward in fashion and marking a remarkable Indian celebrity front at the global space.
Photo courtesy: Deepika Padkone Instagram
Their Cannes moments symbolize the fusion of Hindi cinema and their sartorial choices. These queens made our hearts skip a beat with their looks. Which diva pink gown look do you find the best at the red carpet? Do let us know in the comments below.
Photo courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram