'Karke Dikhane Layak Nahi': Shekhar Suman Says He Did Not Tell His Wife About Oral Sex Scene In Heeramandi

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, and despite limited screen time, he managed to grab eyeballs, with one scene going particularly viral -- his oral sex scene. However, Shekhar stated that after shooting the scene, he could not tell about it even to his wife, as he felt it was not "batane layak".

In a recent interview, Shekhar stated that after he returned home on the day the scene was shot, his wife Alka questioned him about it and complained that he was not telling her the scene that he had shot on the day.

"I said woh batane layak hai hi nahi aur karke dikhane layak toh bilkul bhi nahi. Woh tum seedha hi dekh lena," Shekhar recalled.

He added that people are finally understanding and appreciating the oral sex scene and his character in general, as he played a nawab who was torn between the courtesans and the British officers.

Earlier, Shekhar had said that the entire oral sex scene was shot by him in just one take, and the crew on the sets of Heeramandi had thanked him for saving their time. "It was a long scene and we did it the first take itself. Once it was one, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came and said, ‘Magnificent! Pack up!'," he shared.

Heeramandi marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut and it released on Netflix on May 1. Within two weeks, it has already become one of the most watched series on the platform.

Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans around the 1940s when India's freedom struggle was at its peak. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, and others in key roles.